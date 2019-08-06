Lake Elsinore Man Arrested for Alleged Sex Assaults of 3 Minors: Officials

A 29-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting multiple underage girls was arrested last week in Wildomar, deputies said Tuesday.

Authorities began investigating Morgan Fowler of Lake Elsinore in July after getting an anonymous tip about a man who was possibly receiving and distributing child pornography, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Detectives say they wound up uncovering that Fowler had been engaged in inappropriate sexual relationships with three teens.

The victims’ ages range from 14 to 17 years old, investigators said.

Fowler is accused of “numerous” incidents involving the girls over the past four years, according to the sheriff’s release.

He was arrested last Thursday, Aug. 1, near a gas station at the corner of Clinton Keith and Arya roads in Wildomar, authorities said.

A search warrant was later served at his Lake Elsinore residence, on the 19000 block of White Birch Court, where detectives say they found evidence supporting the victims’ allegations.

Fowler was being held on $1 million bail.

Booking records show the suspect was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges including rape, unlawful sex with a minor, sodomy and continuous sexual abuse of a child.