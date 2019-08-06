Gunman in Killing of LAPD Officer Juan Diaz Identified as Suspects Face Multiple Charges, Including Murder: Police

Three suspects in the fatal shooting of LAPD Officer Juan Diaz at a Lincoln Heights taco are facing multiple charges, including murder, police said Tuesday.

The suspects — Francisco Talamantes, 23; Cristian Adrian Facundo, 20; and Ashlynn Smith, 18 — were taken into custody Friday morning in the cities of Riverside, Murrieta and Temecula, according to LAPD. They are all Temecula residents and were being held without bail on suspicion of murder with gang allegations.

Diaz, 24, was off-duty when he was gunned down near Avenue 26 and Humboldt Street around 1 a.m. on July 27.

Facundo is believed to be the actual shooter while Talamantes is believed to have been with him, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. The two men have been charged with murder while Smith has been charged with accessory to murder.

A law enforcement source previously told the Associated Press he had spotted a man vandalizing something nearby and approached him before the vandal returned with a group and displayed a handgun.

Diaz, his girlfriend and her two brothers were threatened by a group while at the Eastside taco stand, a source told the Los Angeles Times. The gunman claimed allegiance to a gang and opened fire, striking Diaz and wounding one of his girlfriend’s brothers, the source said.

Authorities previously said they believe the shooter is a member of the Avenues gang.

Diaz, who was with the force for two years, has been remembered as a passionate young officer who chose a career in law enforcement after growing up around gangs. His current listed address in Cypress Park is just about a mile from where he was shot.

“He grew up in a gang-infested neighborhood and he still managed to be a good man,” LAPD Officer Manuel Hernandez said at a vigil held the evening of his death.

“He was just trying to do the right thing,” one of his academy classmates said at the vigil.

Family members have said Diaz wanted to become a police officer since he was a child.