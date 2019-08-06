Legal Challenges When it Comes to Firearms With Criminal Defense Attorney Ryan Kerns
-
‘My Son Was Murdered’: Family of Ryan Twyman, Fatally Shot by L.A. Deputies, Responds to Video’s Release
-
Gun Group Files Lawsuit Challenging California Law Banning Firearm Sales to Those Under 21
-
Deputies Fired Some 34 Rounds, Killing Man Who Used Car as ‘Weapon,’ LASD Cmdr. Says as Video Is Released
-
Family of Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victim Sues Colt, Other Gun Makers
-
Gun Laws Under Spotlight in Nevada, Where Gilroy Shooter Legally Bought Rifle and Killed 2 Kids, Recent Grad
-
-
Attorney: LAPD Officer Was Knocked Out by Attacker Before Deadly Shooting in Corona Costco
-
Dayton Shooter Was Stopped Within 30 Seconds; Motive for Attack Still a Mystery
-
Judge Rejects Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo’s Bid for New Trial
-
Large-Capacity Ammunition Magazines Are Banned in 9 States, But Not Ohio
-
Navy SEAL Found Not Guilty of Killing War Prisoner Says He’s Thankful for Verdict
-
-
AG Barr Directs Federal Government to Reinstate Death Penalty, Schedule Execution of 5 Inmates
-
Pregnant Teens Are Especially Vulnerable at Migrant Detention Facilities, Advocates Say
-
Rockslide Forces Closure of Kern County Highway Following Magnitude 7.1 Quake; Outages, Gas Leaks, Damage Reported