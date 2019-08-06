Lucky In Love – You could win a dream wedding!

Wedding bells could soon ring for you and your fiancé! KTLA 5 wants to invite you for a chance to win an all-inclusive wedding with “Lucky in Love” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. Submit your entry below, including a photo of you and your fiancé, and tell us why you should win this dream wedding. The lucky winner gets an all-inclusive wedding at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage this November, and featured live on KTLA 5. Good luck!

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE TAX CONSEQUENCES OF ACCEPTING THE WINNER’S PRIZE IN THIS CONTEST MAY BE SUBSTANTIAL. CONSULT YOUR TAX ADVISOR FOR DETAILS.

KTLA LLC

PRESENTS

“LUCKY IN LOVE”

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. SPONSOR:

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028.

2. CONTEST DATES:

KTLA 5’s Lucky in Love Contest (the “Contest”) begins at 4:00:01 a.m. PT on August 6, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 11, 2019 (the “Contest Period”). Entries submitted in this Contest before or after the Contest Period will be disqualified.

3. ELIGIBILITY:

This Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who: reside within the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern, or Inyo; are 21 years of age or older as of their date of entry, engaged (or similarly committed as of August 6, 2019); are not currently married, and are planning a wedding or commitment ceremony within six months of the close of the Contest Period. Both the entrant and his/her fiancé (“Fiancé”) must meet all of the eligibility requirements set forth herein. The entrant and his/her Fiancé must be willing and available to participate with staff from Sponsor and prize providers in certain pre-wedding activities and to hold a wedding incorporating the elements set forth below on the date set forth below. If you and/or your Fiancé are unwilling or unable to do so, do not enter this Contest. The entrant and his/her Fiancé must hold a valid U.S. passport, be of good moral character, have never been convicted of a crime of any nature (other than misdemeanor moving violations), and must have nothing in their background that would be an embarrassment to Sponsor as determined in its sole discretion. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to make all eligibility decisions. The entrant and his/her Fiancé must also be willing to authorize, undergo, and cooperate with a background check if requested by Sponsor. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), Sponsor, Delta Airlines, Delta Vacations, Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family (defined, as spouse, parents, children, and siblings) or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Contest. This Contest is void where prohibited by law and outside the Contest area set forth above.

4. HOW TO ENTER:

a. Go to http://www.ktla.com/love and follow the instructions to complete the entry form. All entries must be submitted according to the deadlines above, based on the criteria provided. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including your name, age, address, contact information, and social media account URLs; your Fiancé’s name, age, and social media account URLs; a photo of you and your Fiancé together (the “Photo”); and an essay consisting of no more than 50 words in English detailing why you should win this Contest (the “Essay”). No one may be depicted in the Photo other than the Finalist and his/her Fiancé. You must have a valid email account for your entry to be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify those entries that contain offensive or inappropriate material, that are deemed by the Sponsor to be unsuitable, or that Sponsor believes would subject it to a claim or litigation.

b. Incomplete or late entries will be disqualified, and Sponsor is not responsible for online entries that are lost, late, garbled, deleted, or misdirected as a result of technical, internet, server, or other online difficulties. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Limit one entry per person or email address for the entire Contest Period. Subsequent entries from the same person or email address will be deleted if discovered by Sponsor. All entry information (but not the Essays, Photos, or Videos (defined below)) becomes the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or its receipt acknowledged.

5. FINALIST SELECTION, NOTIFICATION, AND VERIFICATION:

After the close of the Contest Period, a judging panel composed of Sponsor staff and/or persons designated by Sponsor will evaluate all entries. The panel will designate the five entries that receive the highest scores pursuant to the following criteria as finalists (“Finalists”):

a. 30% – quality and compelling nature of Essay

b. 20% – level of emotion shown in submitted Photo

c. 55% – potential marketing and/or entertainment value of an entrant’s submission

If there is a tie for the fifth Finalist position, judges will re-judge the tied entries to break the tie.

Sponsor will attempt to contact Finalists via telephone to inform them of their status. Finalists will be required to submit a video depicting themselves and their Fiancés and explaining why their entry should be designated as the winning entry (the “Video”). The Video must be in English and no more than 60 seconds and must be submitted by no later than noon PT on August 16, 2019. No one may be depicted in the Video other than the Finalist and his/her Fiancé.

The Finalists and their Fiancés may be required to present valid identification, and the Finalist and his/her Fiancé may be required to sign and return a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (the “Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order for the designated individual to be named a Finalist. Finalist may also be required to sign an Essay, Photo, and/or Video Release. If the potential Finalist: is ineligible, is not in compliance with these Official Rules, fails to provide required identification, does not respond within 12 hours of initial notification attempt, fails to submit the Video by the deadline set forth above, submits a Video that does not comply with these Official Rules, or fails to sign and return the necessary forms by the deadline set by Sponsor, or if the Fiancé of the potential Finalist: is ineligible, is not in compliance with these Official Rules, fails to provide required identification, or fails to sign and return the necessary forms by the deadline set by Sponsor, that potential Finalist’s position as a Finalist will be forfeited and the entrant who received the highest score among the non-Finalists will be named a Finalist, time permitting.

6. WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION, AND VERIFICATION:

On or about August 12, 2019, a second round of judging will be conducted by a judging panel composed of Sponsor staff and/or persons designated by Sponsor. In this second round of judging, the five Finalists’ entries will be evaluated again, along with their Videos, and re-scored according to the original criteria listed above. The entry of the Finalist who obtains the highest score in this second judging round will be declared the winning entry in this Contest. If there is a tie for first, judges will re-judge the tied entries to break the tie. The person who submitted the winning entry will be declared the winner (“Winner”).

Sponsor will attempt to contact the Winner via telephone to inform the Winner of his/her status. Winner will be required to furnish contact information for the Fiancé mentioned in their entry, including, but not limited to, phone number and email address.

The Winner and his/her Fiancé may be required to present valid identification, and the Winner and his/her Fiancé may be required to sign the Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. Winner may also be required to sign an Essay, Photo, and/or Video Release. If these requirements are fulfilled, the Winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. If the potential Winner: is ineligible, is not in compliance with these Official Rules, is not willing or able to participate in the Segments (defined below), fails to provide required identification, does not respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt, is not willing to participate in a background check, or fails to sign and return the necessary forms by the deadline set by Sponsor, or if the Fiancé of the potential Winner: is ineligible, is not in compliance with these Official Rules, is not willing or able to participate in the Segments, fails to provide required identification, is not willing to participate in a background check, or fails to sign and return the necessary forms by the deadline set by Sponsor, that potential Winner will forfeit the prize, and the Finalist who received the highest score among the non-winners will be named the Winner, time permitting.

Winner and his/her Fiancé must be available to come to KTLA for a meeting regarding wedding and television appearance planning on or about August 20, 2019.

7. SUBMITTED MATERIALS:

Submitted materials must meet the following submission requirements:

a. By submitting an Essay, Photo, and (if applicable) Video, entrants represent and warrant that their Essays, Photos, and Videos are their own original creations, have not been previously published, do not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), do not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, do not contain offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violate any applicable laws and that they have all rights necessary to submit the Essay, Photo, and Video in the Contest. Entries that include material that does not comply with these Official Rules will be disqualified in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

b. By submitting an Essay, Photo, and (if applicable) Video, each entrant grants to the Tribune Broadcasting Company, LLC, its affiliates and entities, including Sponsor, and its affiliated Web sites and broadcast stations, as well as to Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, a world-wide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive right and fully sub-licensable license to use, copy, reproduce, distribute, publish, publicly perform, publicly display, modify, adapt, translate, archive, store, and create derivative works from his/her Essay, Photo, and Video in any form, format, or medium, of any kind now known or later developed, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Each entrant further grants rights in the Essay, Photo, and Video as set forth in the Terms of Service on the Contest Website. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to the Essay, Photo, and Video. Sponsor and Agua Caliente Casino Resorts reserve the right (but are not obligated) to post entry submissions online at http://www.ktla.com or broadcast entry submissions on KTLA Channel 5.

c. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor, Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, and their parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties.

8. PRIZES:

The Winner’s prize is a wedding package provided by Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, with the wedding taking place on November 20, 2019 (“Wedding Day”) at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA, 92270 (the “Resort”) as well as a honeymoon package provided by Delta Vacations. All elements associated with the prize including, but not limited to, choice of styles, and choice of vendors, will be at the discretion of the Resort or Delta Vacations.

The Winner’s prize consists of:

• Wedding planning services, including management of RSVPs via online invitation service;

• A pre-wedding party for the Winner or his/her Fiancé and up to five guests that includes cigars at the Pivat Cigar Lounge at the Resort, as well as one round of golf for six people, including greens fees, carts, transportation to and from the Resort to the golf course, and six vouchers valid for food and non-alcoholic beverages at any dining establishment within the Resort (“Golf Party”);

• A pre-wedding party for the Winner or his/her Fiancé and up to five guests that includes spa treatments and private cabanas for all six at the Sunstone Spa at the Resort, and six vouchers valid for food and non-alcoholic beverages at any dining establishment within the Resort (“Spa Party”);

• A room at the Resort set aside for the Winner’s preparation for the wedding on November 20, 2019;

• A room at the Resort set aside for the Fiancé’s preparation for the wedding on November 20, 2019;

• One wedding officiant;

• Wedding photography services (photography services and digital files only);

• Wedding video services (including copy of wedding video);

• Outdoor décor for the wedding ceremony;

• Banquet space for up to 150 people at the Resort on Wedding Day;

• DJ services, to provide music at the wedding banquet;

• One photo booth and operator at the wedding banquet;

• Flowers, including bridal bouquets, floral décor, and centerpieces at the wedding banquet;

• Tray-passed appetizers for up to 150 people on Wedding Day;

• Certain non-alcoholic beverages for guests during a cocktail hour after the wedding ceremony but before lunch (Alcoholic beverages will be available on a non-hosted cash basis.);

• Lunch for up to 150 people, including meal service with a choice of one of three entrees on Wedding Day;

• Champagne for all wedding guests over 21 years of age, as well as an open bar (only those 21 years of age or older may consume alcoholic beverages) during the lunch;

• Bartending services, waiter/waitress services, set-up services and clean-up services for the wedding ceremony and wedding banquet, including gratuity (Alcoholic beverages will be available on a non-hosted cash basis.);

• Round-trip ground transportation for the Winner and his/her Fiancé from their residences to the Resort in preparation for the Wedding Day, arriving at the Resort by 11:00 a.m. on November 19, 2019 and departing at or about 1:00 p.m. on November 21, 2019;

• One wedding cake for up to 150 people;

• Two nights of hotel accommodations for wedding guests of the Winner in up to 14 standard, double-occupancy rooms at the Resort on November 19 and 20, 2019;

• One night of hotel accommodations for the Winner in one standard, double occupancy room at the Resort on November 19, 2019;

• One night of hotel accommodations for the Winner’s Fiancé in one standard, double occupancy room at the Resort on November 19, 2019;

• One night of hotel accommodations for two people (Winner and Fiancé) at the Resort in the Presidential Suite on November 20, 2019;

• Brunch for the Winner, Fiancé, and up to 38 at the Resort on November 21, 2019 (alcoholic beverages not included);

• For the Winner, Fiancé, and all their invited guests, a credit redeemable for $25.00 in free play in the Casino located inside the Resort. Use of this credit requires free registration as a member in the Resort’s Ace Club rewards program;

• A honeymoon trip from Delta Vacations to include Roundtrip Main Cabin airfare for (2) and hotel accommodations (one room, double occupancy), to be chosen from a list of five trips made available by Delta Vacations; valued at up to $4,999 with winner responsible for the cost in excess over the $4,999 value. Travel must be booked by November 20, 2020 and completed by December 20, 2020; and

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Winner’s prize is $55,000.

The following terms apply to the Delta Vacations honeymoon portion of the Winner’s prize.

• Tickets and certificates are non-refundable and non-transferable.

• Tickets and certificates issued in conjunction with this promotion have zero cash value.

• Delta Vacations will provide air transportation via Delta Air Lines® from an airport in the Greater Los Angeles area served by the carriers identified below. Travel is permitted on designated flights operated by Delta Air Lines; the Delta Connection® carriers: Chautauqua Airlines, Compass Airlines, GoJet Airlines, Endeavor Air, Shuttle America, and SkyWest; and Delta Shuttle® carriers: Shuttle America and Compass Airlines. Travel via other DL Airlink and DL designated affiliated partner flights is not permitted.

• Travel is not permitted on the following dates: 2019 – November 23-27, December 15-31; 2020 – Mar 21- April 11, November 21- November 25, December 15 – December 31.

Travel must be completed by December 20, 2020.

• The prize is not valid with previously purchased trip. The prize trip certificate may not be combined with any other coupon, certificates, discount, bonus, infant fare, upgrade, SkyMiles® Air Travel Award or promotional offers/tickets.

• Prize trip certificates are not valid with Miscellaneous Charge Orders or Prepaid tickets.

• Trip certificate is not applicable to Ski; Dive; Globus family of brands including Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon.

• Positive identification will be required at time of check-in.

• Purchased certificates are subject to confiscation and you will not be allowed to travel. Only original certificates will be accepted. Certificates will not be replaced. Void if altered.

• Travel must be roundtrip.

• Booking and travel dates must fall into the range as specified.

• Reservations must be made and ticket must be issued prior to departure.

• Delta Vacations must make all reservations and issue all travel documentation.

• Certificate may only be applied towards number of passengers specified on the certificate; passengers must travel on the same itinerary and must be booked through Delta Vacations.

• Any unused portion of the certificate will not be refunded and cannot be used toward another booking or another service component.

• Travel agent commission is not paid/earned on a free trip value, taxes, and fees.

• If any component of the trip, air or land, exceeds the value specified on the certificate, Winner is responsible for any balance due and must be paid in full at time of booking.

• Hotel taxes, state and federal income taxes may apply and are the sole responsibility of the Winner.

• Checked luggage fees may apply and are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Fees are

charged each way, and are subject to change. Refer to delta.com for current rates.

• Changes to reservations, once made, are not permitted.

• A per-ticket surcharge will apply for paper tickets issued in markets where electronic ticketing is available.

• Substitutions will not be allowed.

• Hotel accommodations and air travel are subject to availability

• Flight schedules are subject to change without notice.

• SkyMiles mileage credit and/or MQDs may or may not be awarded.

• Delta Vacations is the final authority on the interpretation of these rules and reserve the right to change these terms and conditions without prior notice.

• Standard Delta Vacations Terms and Conditions apply and are outlined during the booking process; other airline restrictions may apply.

• Certain destinations may charge taxes or fees not covered by this certificate or Delta Vacations.

Each Finalist will receive their choice of a Golf Party or a Spa Party, to be conducted at the Resort no later than November 30, 2019. The ARV of each Finalist prize is $1600. The total ARV of all prizes is $56.600

Winner may be required to present a major credit card at hotel check-in for incidentals. Actual value may vary from stated ARV. If prize elements are added, ARV may increase. Because of certain prize variables, if actual value is less than stated ARV, difference in prize value will not be awarded. Sponsor and prize providers will not be responsible for weather, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the prize trip or of any other portion of the prize, and the terms and conditions of the prize tickets, vouchers, or gift cards will govern in such event. Sponsor will not replace lost, stolen, or damaged prize tickets or similar items once they have been given to Winner. All prize details will be at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

The Winner and Finalist prizes are non-transferable, non-refundable, may not be combined with any other offer, and has no cash value. Prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused prize elements will be forfeited. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor.

Winner and Finalists may be required to fill out and IRS W-9 Form (“W-9”) and will be sent a Form 1099 for the ARV of their prizes. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, including but not limited to parking, certain ground transportation, souvenirs, and incidentals not specifically set forth herein, are the responsibility of the Winner and Finalists. Winner will be solely responsible for any cancellation fees or other costs incurred in participating in the prize wedding as opposed to any other wedding events the Winner may already have planned. Finalist will be solely responsible for any cancellation fees or other costs incurred in participating in the prize Bachelor Party or Bachelorette Parry as opposed to any other events the Finalist may already have planned.

The prizes are not replaceable if lost, stolen, destroyed, or altered, it is not transferable or redeemable for cash. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but under no circumstances will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

9. ON-AIR APPEARANCES:

The Winner and his/her Fiancé must be available and willing to participate in the production of segments and appear on-air on KTLA-TV Channel 5 in connection with this Contest (the “Segments”). Commitment to participation in Segments intended for air and/or live on-air appearances will be required on at least five occasions, not including Wedding Day. The Segments are anticipated to be as follows:

• On or about August 26 or 27, the Winner and his/her Fiancé will be introduced at the KTLA studio to play a “Newlywed”-style trivia game. The Winner and his/her Fiancé will be required to be in studio for this Segment.

• During the week of September 16, Sponsor will produce a pre-taped segment from the salon in which the Winner or his/her Fiancé will try on dresses/tuxedos. The Winner and his/her Fiancé will not be required to be in studio for this Segment, but they will be required to visit the salon.

• During the week of October 7, the Winner and his/her Fiancé will discuss flowers and cake selection. The Winner and his/her Fiancé will be required to be in studio for this Segment.

• During the week of November 4, the Winner and his/her Fiancé will discuss food and drinks for the wedding with an Agua Caliente representative. The Winner and his/her Fiancé will be required to be in studio for this Segment.

All Segment dates and details are subject to change at the discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor will attempt to accommodate Winner and his/her Fiancé’s schedules as reasonably requested. Winner and his/her Fiancé will be required to comport with generally accepted standards of behavior for any and all on-air appearances. If Sponsor does not feature Winner and Fiancé on air for any reason, Winner will not be entitled to alternate prize, and Sponsor is not required to run any of the Segments. The opportunity to appear in the Segments is not an offer of employment, and Winner and his/her Fiancé will not receive any compensation for appearing in the Segments. Winner represents and warrants that Winner and his/her Fiancé’s appearance and participation in the Segments will not violate any union or guild agreement.

10. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

a. If for any reason, this Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, Sponsor will pick the Finalists by applying the process set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination, provided Sponsor is able to do so, and Sponsor will select the Winner from among the Finalists as set forth above. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Contest website. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Contest if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or if such individual shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

b. Sponsor reserves the right to delay Contest announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Contest events, and/or modify Contest deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on the Sponsor’s website in a reasonable period of time.

c. By participating in this Contest, entrants agree to have their names, photographs, voices, biographical information, likenesses, entry submissions (including photographs and videos), and any on-air appearances on KTLA-TV Channel 5 used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to this Contest or future similar contests, and/or for the promotion of Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law. By participating in this Contest, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and hereby forever and irrevocably release, indemnify and holds harmless the Sponsor, Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, Delta Airlines, Delta Vacations, any other prize providers, and their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, agents, shareholders, successors and assigns, from any liability, claims, demands, judgments, proceedings, causes of action, lawsuits, injuries, death, costs, expenses or damages, due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including but not limited to death) or property of any kind, arising from, resulting from, or in connection with, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from the Contest and any element or activity thereof, the entrant’s participation in, entry in, or inability to enter the Contest, or any Contest-related activity, or the entrant’s acceptance, use, misuse, inability to use, possession, travel related to, or defect of any portion of the prizes, or any violation of entrants’ privacy, publicity, personal and proprietary rights, or the collection, use and/or sharing of entrant’s personally identifiable information by Sponsor or its designees; any change in the prizing (or any components thereof) due to unavailability, business or creative considerations, or due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, any late, lost, stolen, mutilated, misdirected, illegible, delayed, garbled, corrupted, destroyed, incomplete, undeliverable or damaged entries, any wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of the Sponsor, or any of its agents or employees, lost, stolen, damaged, delayed or destroyed prizing (or any element thereof), and any typographical errors in these Official Rules or any Contest promotional materials.

d. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

e. Each entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest or any prizes awarded must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court located in Los Angeles County; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Contest, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of California or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of California.

11. OFFICIAL RULES AND PRIZE WINNERS NAMES: For a copy of these Official Rules or the name of the Winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “LUCKY IN LOVE”, Attn: Creative Services, KTLA-TV, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by September 30, 2019. The names of the Winner and Finalists will be available after the Winner and Finalists have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.