Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Neighbors in La Quinta

A man was arrested Monday after masturbating in front of his home on multiple occasions in view of his neighbors in the city of La Quinta, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Clarence Bailey, 46, was arrested after deputies were called to the 52200 block of Avenida Ramirez, in La Quinta, around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

During the investigation, it was determined that Bailey’s neighbors could see him masturbating in front of his home several times, deputies said.

Bailey was located at his home and arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio.