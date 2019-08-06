Watch Live: O.C. Officials Address Newport Beach Millionaire’s Arrest for Wife’s 2012 Murder

Man Arrested in Ventura on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Cars on Letgo App

August 6, 2019

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of selling several stolen cars to unsuspecting buyers throughout Ventura County using an online resale app, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Timothy White Peterson, 28, is seen in an undated photo provided by California Highway Patrol on Aug. 6, 2019.

Timothy White Peterson, 28, of Port Hueneme, was arrested at about 2p.m. in the 3000 block of Johnson Drive in Ventura after investigators tied him to a multi-vehicle auto theft scam using “Letgo,” an online marketplace for used items like electronics, furniture and cars, authorities said.

Peterson was identified as a suspect in the scam back in July.

He was booked into a Ventura County detention facility on a vehicle theft charge and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to the news release.

The arrest was a result of a multi-agency effort.

California Highway Patrol, Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Ventura Police Department, Simi Valley Police Department, Oxnard Police Department and the DMV Investigations Division worked on the case.

Detectives believe additional unsuspecting Ventura County residents could have bought stolen cars from Peterson.

Those who recognize Peterson from a recent vehicle purchase were urged to call the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force at 805-432-9929 or email 706_vencatt@chp.ca.gov

