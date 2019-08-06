× Man Sentenced to Life in Fatal Stabbing at South L.A. Hamburger Joint That Led to Barricade in Santa Monica

A man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years to life in state prison for the 2015 killing of a man he met in a substance abuse program outside a fast-food restaurant in South Los Angeles, prosecutors said.

David Carrillo, a 33-year-old L.A. man, was on the run for weeks after the fatal stabbing before authorities tracked him to an apartment complex in Santa Monica, where they used tear gas to coax him out in an hourslong standoff, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The ordeal began Feb. 10, when a fight broke out between Carrillo and 30-year-old Wesley Morejon outside a hamburger eatery on the 8900 block of Vermont Avenue, in the Vermont Vista neighborhood.

Carrillo was convicted of pulling out a folding knife and using it to fatally stab Morejon.

About two weeks later, on Feb. 21, a SWAT team responded when Carrillo refused to come out of an apartment on the 800 block of Ocean Park Boulevard. Although he tried reenter the gassed residence he’d been forced from, the suspect was detained after a K-9 grabbed hold of him, officials said at the time.

The barricade situation lasted about five hours.

Footage from the scene showed Carrillo, shirtless, being escorted by law enforcement while wearing what appeared to be a cast or bandage on his left foot.

Carrillo was found guilty May 21 of one count of second-degree murder. At the time, prosecutors had said he would face more than 15 years to life in state prison.