This week’s #NewMusicFriday is a stellar performance from artist Elle Winter. She performs her latest single “Do You” off her debut EP expected this fall. Elle was born and raised in New York City and was discovered by Disney at age 13, competing on its“Next Big Thing” program alongside stars like Chloe x Halle. In February 2019, Elle signed to RED MUSIC, a label venture of Sony Music Entertainment. You can follow Elle’s musical journey on Instagram @ElleWinter

This Segment Aired July 26, 2019