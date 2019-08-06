O.C. Family of ‘Miracle Baby’ Now Battling Insurance Company for Lifesaving Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three years ago, Noah Connally was dubbed the "Miracle Baby" after he was born with a rare heart condition and survived three separate heart surgeries before he was even a year old.

Now, at age 3, he's in need of another lifesaving surgery. The Orange County family flew to Boston Children's Hospital for the procedure, only to learn that their insurance company, Anthem Blue Cross of California, denied coverage.

Noah's parents Niccole and Sean, both teachers, are facing a $1 million bill. Boston Children's Hospital is one of the only hospitals in the country that can provide the surgery.

"We can have heart surgery in California, but we can't have this heart surgery in California," Niccole said.

Sean said hours before they left for Boston, the insurance company called to inform them the procedure would not be covered. They appealed, and again were denied.

The Connallys are still trying to pressure their insurance company to authorize the surgery, but said they are willing to do whatever it takes to help Noah live a normal life.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page, and posts updates on their Facebook page, Pray for Noah's Heart.