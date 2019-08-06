× Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro Proudly Proclaims Identity as Mexican Immigrant While Awarded Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

During a ceremony for Guillermo del Toro that honored him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the award-winning filmmaker proudly proclaimed his identity as Mexican immigrant and asked others not to believe in “lies” that divide us.

“Right now we are in a moment of great fear,” del Toro said during the ceremony Tuesday. “It’s used to tell us that we’re all different, that we shouldn’t trust each other, and these lies makes us easier to control and easier to hate each other. But what brings us together is realizing those fears are complete fantasies.”

He added that as a young makeup artist turned filmmaker visiting Los Angeles, seeing the names of other famous Mexicans on the Walk of Fame inspired him and made him proud. He said that others following their dreams can make it to the big stage, too.

“Do not believe the lies they tell about us. Believe in the stories you have inside, and believe that we all can make a difference, and we all have stories to tell and we all can contribute to the art and the craft and the world in anyway we see fit,” del Toro said.

The 54-year-old screenwriter, producer and director was born in Guadalajara. His credits include “Hell Boy,” “Pacific Rim” and “Crimson Peak.”

His visually stunning “Pan’s Labyrinth” was nominated for several Academy Awards, and won three.

“The Shape of Water” garnered the filmmaker best picture, best score, best director best production design Oscars.

The star-studded crowd at Tuesday’s ceremony included actors Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Ron Perlman and Elliot Gould, along with the cast of the upcoming film “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” which was written by del Toro.

Singer Lana Del Rey called the filmmaker’s style of storytelling “unique” and instantly recognizable.

“In a culture of sameness, he is completely himself and that’s the greatest lesson I get from all of his tales,” the singer said. “It’s a beautiful thing to be reminded that being different is to be celebrated. And it’s a beautiful thing that we have you to always remind us of that each time we go back to your instantly classic films.”

Writer, director J.J. Abrams called del Toro a “mind-bendingly brilliant creator.”

He said that he continues to be amazed by del Toro despite having met him in 1991.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so instantly envious of someone’s raw and gorgeous talent,” Abrams said. “This man I love, my only slightly older Mexican brother, this genius I admire, is one of the sweetest human beings you will ever meet.”

After the ceremony, del Toro posed with his new star while holding a Mexican flag. He clutched it and kissed it as the crowed cheered.

Guillermo del Toro poses with his native Mexican flag and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/Dzs6aPXzJO — Variety (@Variety) August 6, 2019