× Porsche Driver Sought After Wounding 2 in Car-to-Car Shooting in Pico-Union: LAPD

A Porsche-driving gunman was at large after opening fire on the occupants of another vehicle in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting that left two wounded was reported shortly after 2:45 p.m., said L.A. Police Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Video from the scene showed the investigation was centered on the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 11th Street, just south of Koreatown and east of Harvard Heights. A stretch of the avenue between 11th and 12th streets was taped off for investigation.

Two people were sitting in their vehicle when the shooter drove up in a white Porsche and fired multiple rounds at them, according to Officer Drake Madison.

One was left in critical condition while the other was stable, but Madison said both were expected to survive.

There was no identifying information available on those shot, nor was there a suspect description, Madison said.

Investigators were unsure whether the shooting could be gang-related.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.