Rover Worker Caught on Security Camera Slamming Puppy to the Ground in Victorville

Victorville dog owners were shocked when they saw a woman they had hired through pet care service Rover.com abusing their beloved 10-week-old puppy.

The dog owners said they found this woman back in January and have been using her for pet care ever since without any problems.

On Saturday, they saw the woman slam their puppy to the floor through their home security camera. The puppy is seen in the video whimpering and struggling to get up after the impact.

They took the dog to the vet, and thankfully, she is ok. No broken bones or serious injuries.

Rover told the dog owners they had removed the woman's profile and prevented her from creating a new one. Rover also offered to help with vet bills and has been cooperating with San Bernardino County authorities.

Still, the whole ordeal left them shaken up. The couple said they posted the video online to warn people to be cautious about pet sitters.