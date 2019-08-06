× SoCal Weather Expected to Cool Following Triple-Digit Temps in July — Considered Hottest Month Ever Recorded

Monday was one for the record books in Palm Springs as temperatures peaked at 121 degrees — a hot start to August after the hottest July ever recorded globally.

The National Weather Service reported that Monday’s high in the desert city broke the 120-degree daily record set in 1969. The California communities of Thermal and Ocotillo Wells also baked at 120 degrees, and the National Weather Service issued heat warnings in Victorville, Borrego Springs and across the Coachella Valley.

The heat — which also nearly beat the daily high for the entire country of 122 degrees in Death Valley — comes after the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Programme reported that July 2019 was the warmest month on record. The global temperatures topped those in July 2016, which followed an El Niño.

Climatologist Michael Anderson with the California Department of Water Resources agreed that last month was the warmest July on record for the U.S., although the full report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Assn. has yet to come out. The record warmest average temperature for July in California is 74.8 degrees, recorded in July 2006, he said.

