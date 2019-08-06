The News Director’s Office: Blazing the Trail with Tre’Vell Anderson

On this episode of the podcast, Jason sits down with Tre’Vell Anderson, President of NABJ’s Los Angeles chapter and the Director of Culture and Entertainment for OUT Magazine. Tre’Vell details his path towards journalism, from being a sociology major at Morehouse College to attending graduate school at Stanford Univestity. Tre’Vell also recounts his experiences working at the L.A. Times and his efforts to push the newspaper towards having more representation of different communities. He also opens up about when and how he became comfortable with his own identity.

