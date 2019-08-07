× 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Street-Racing Crash in Mission Hills Area

One person was killed and another was injured following a street-racing crash in the Mission Hills area Tuesday night, LAPD officials said.

The crash was reported about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, when a 1994 Mazda was traveling at a high rate of speed along Woodman Avenue. The driver lost control and crashed into a parked 2007 GMC Yukon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A witness said the driver of the Mazda was driving recklessly and racing against another car before the crash. The other car involved in the race continued north on Woodman Avenue toward Devonshire Street without stopping or helping, police said.

The driver of the Mazda, described only as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her age was not disclosed.

The crash occurred near the border with Panorama City.

Anyone with information about the incident can call LAPD Valley traffic detectives at 818-644-8033, or 818-644-8028.