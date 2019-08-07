× Boy, 15, in Grave Condition After Being Drug 1,000 Feet by Hit-and-Run Driver in South L.A.

A 15-year-old boy is in grave condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Police received a report of a pedestrian being struck on Maple Avenue near East 37th Street just before 9 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Detective Moses Castillo said.

Arriving officers found the badly injured pedestrian down near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The victim, identified only as a 15-year-old boy, was dragged more than 1,000 feet before his body was dislodged from the vehicle, Castillo said.

It was unclear if the boy was riding or walking his bike at the time of the crash.

He has been hospitalized with “very severe” injuries, Castillo said. “We’re praying and hoping for the best, but it looks pretty grave,” he said.

The vehicle that struck the victim stopped momentarily when followed by witnesses but eventually fled the scene.

The car was described as a 2007 to 2008 dark blue or dark green Honda Accord with tinted windows.

The vehicle likely has extensive damage to the front end, Castillo said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department.