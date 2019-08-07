Confirmed Case of Measles at LAX on July 23

In this photo illustration, vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed on a counter at a Walgreens Pharmacy in Mill Valley on Jan. 26, 2015. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed measles case in a non-resident who traveled through LAX airport.

Officials said the person was at the Tom Bradley International Terminal on July 23 from 2 – 6 p.m.

This person is not a resident of Los Angeles and did not remain in L.A. County after leaving the airport in a private vehicle.

This case is not linked to previously reported local cases.

There is no known risk of exposure at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at this time.

Anyone who was at this location on July 23 from 2 – 6 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles. Review your immunization records and monitor your health for fever or unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after exposure.

If an infant was exposed, or you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system, contact a health care provider as soon as possible.

