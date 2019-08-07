2 Dead After Single-Engine Homebuilt Plane Crashes Off Camarillo Airport Runway: VCFD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people died after a single-engine plane crashed about 1,000 feet from a Camarillo Airport runway Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident involving the homebuilt plane occurred about 1:30 p.m. near Runway 26, Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said in an email.

The two people who were on board died in the crash, Ventura County Fire Department officials said.

The small plane, described as an Express Series 2000, sustained heavy damage after it crashed in a grass field, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, Gregor said.

