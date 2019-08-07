Daily Routines to Alleviate Back Pain With Physical Therapist Dr. Karen Joubert

Physical Therapist, owner of Joubert PT in Beverly Hills and one of the most sought-after body healers in Hollywood Dr. Karen Joubert joined us live with tips on how to relieve lower back, shoulder and neck pain. For more information on Dr. Karen Joubert and Joubert Physical Therapy, you can visit her website or follow them on social media.

