Detectives Working to ID Gunmen in Historic South-Central Homicides; $50K Rewards Offered

Officials announced a pair of $50,000 rewards Wednesday as they search for leads in separate shootings that left two men dead earlier this year in Historic South-Central.

Los Angeles police investigators say they’ve been unable to compile suspect descriptions in the months since Donte Jones, 28, and 24-year-old Eduardo Garcia were fatally shot. So far, the cases are not considered related.

On Feb. 15, Jones was sitting in his vehicle with a female in the passenger seat when someone opened fire on them just before 10 p.m. on the 4100 block of South Wall Street, according to detectives.

Jones was struck, but his passenger was not. She was able to call 911, officials said.

Jones was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

On May 8, Garcia was shot and killed shortly after 3 a.m. at the Gilbert Lindsay Recreation Center, a public park at 429 E. 42nd Place.

After being flagged down by a witness, officers say they found the 24-year-old lying in the grass along the recreation center’s east side with a gunshot wound in his upper torso.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

In both cases, investigators aren’t sure which direction the suspect or suspects fled in, and no description of the shooter has been compiled.

Each incident now has a $50,000 reward tied to information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can contact investigators J. Calzadillas or R. Berdin at 323-846-6556, or reach out to 877-527-3247 after regular business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.