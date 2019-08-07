× Dodgers Team With Postmates to Help Fans Cut Concession Lines

Dodger fans won’t have to miss the game to wait in line for food and beer much longer with the rollout of a partnership with delivery app Postmates.

Game attendees will be able to place concessions orders from the seats at Dodger Stadium and pick it up once it’s ready at designated lines in food areas.

There will be no added fees for the service, the company said.

Right now the featured is available only to fans sitting in the Top Deck section, but it’ll be offered across the entire stadium next season.

The rollout is being celebrated with a free Dodger Dog for anyone placing their first order through Oct. 31 with promo code “DODGERS.”

To place an order, you’ll need the download the Postmates app. Once you open it, you should be able to select and order menu items at Dodger Stadium.

You’ll then receive a text giving you an estimated pick-up time, and another notification once your order is ready. The designated Postmates pick-up lines will be marked with signs throughout the stadium, the company says.

The Dodgers named @Postmates as their exclusive On-Demand Delivery and Pickup Partner. Fans will now be able to place their concessions order from their seats and pick it up when ready at designated locations only at Top Deck. In 2020, this will be stadium-wide. pic.twitter.com/LA8ElgbMGm — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 8, 2019