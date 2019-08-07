Four Hospitalized After House Fire in Sunland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Sunland Wednesday evening.

The fire was first reported around 9:30 p.m. at an attached garage at a home in the 10700 block of North Big Bend Avenue, according to a LAFD Alert.

Two of the victims were residents of the home. An 89-year-old woman was in serious condition, and a 49-year-old woman was in fair condition.

A 65-year-old man, a neighbor, was said to be in grave condition.

Another neighbor, an 80-year-old woman, was being treated for an undetermined medical issue.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, but managed to get the flames knocked down in about 18 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.