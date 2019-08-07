Frank Buckley Interviews: “Best Of” Mixtape: Amazing Athletes

On this episode of the podcast, it’s stories from some of the amazing athletes we’ve had on Frank Buckley Interviews. Revisit excerpts from conversations from incredible people like Jake Olsen, a USC student who didn’t let the fact that he is blind stop him from achieving his dream of playing for the football team. Viral sensation Katelyn Ohashi recounts how she rediscovered the joy for gymnastics after a devastating injury. Hear the incredible story of Victoria Arlen, who went on to win an Olympic gold medal as a swimmer after emerging from being locked in her body in a vegetative state. Finally, Bethany Hamilton, who lost her arm to a shark attack, shares how she fought back to continue to compete in surfing at the highest levels.

