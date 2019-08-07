Hemet Man Arrested With $600,000 Worth of Methamphetamine in Car

A Hemet man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy found about $600,000 worth of methamphetamine inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Oscar Sainz Ponce is seen in this booking photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Oscar Sainz Ponce, 50, was arrested after a deputy on patrol pulled him over for a traffic violation in the 100 block of South Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

During the stop, the deputy learned that Ponce had a warrant out for his arrest out of Orange County for driving on a suspended license.

With Ponce’s consent, the deputy used his K9 partner to search the vehicle. They found 67 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk ⁠— about 304,000 individual doses ⁠— worth about $600,000, deputies said.

Ponce was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance.

He remains in custody with bail set at $50,000.

