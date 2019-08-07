× Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Battering Woman Outside Her Yucaipa Home

A man suspected of sexually battering a woman on her porch was arrested in Yucaipa Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Yucaipa Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities said the man approached a woman sitting outside her home on a covered porch on 5th Street and spoke to her briefly before beginning to touch her. The victim walked away, but before she could get inside her house, “the suspect sexually battered her,” Yucaipa police said.

The man was wearing a work vest and a shirt and tie at the time.

Law enforcement later received several tips about a man matching the description who was walking in the 12000 block of 5th Street, and deputies responded to search the area with the help of a helicopter, the Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 6:49 p.m., the suspect was found in the area of 5th and Yucaipa Boulevard and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, Ruben Ibarra, of Bloomington, was found to have four misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest on unrelated cases, according to the department.

Ibarra was booked on a sexual battery charge and his bail was set at $210,000.

34.033625 -117.043087