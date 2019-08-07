Man Sentenced to Prison for 2018 CHP Pursuit, Carjackings in Series of Crimes That Spanned From O.C. to Burbank

An Arizona man who stole a car in Orange County, crashed and carjacked another vehicle on the freeway in Pasadena before leading officers on a pursuit from Glendale to Burbank has been sentenced to prison, officials announced Wednesday.

Johnny Paul Siganoff, 34, was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison after pleading no contest Tuesday to one felony count each of carjacking, assault upon a peace officer and resisting an executive officer.

The series of events on May 30, 2018 began when Siganoff took a vehicle from a gas station attendant in Mission Viejo, according to the Los Angles County District Attorney’s Office.

He subsequently drove to Pasadena, where he became involved in a crash with a white SUV on the 210 Freeway. He exited the vehicle and took the SUV, officials said.

At around 9 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call about a hit-and-run crash involving a carjacking in Pasadena. The agency at that point had also received multiple other calls about an erratic driver in the area.

Siganoff soon crashed again, this time with two other cars on the 134 Freeway in Glendale, officials said.

He tried to take those vehicles before returning to the SUV and fleeing, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

CHP officers then found Siganoff and started pursuing him. At some point, he crashed into a fourth vehicle that he again tried and failed to carjack, officials said. He ended up returning to the SUV and continued to flee.

Cellphone video captured Siganoff struggling with a CHP officer near Riverside Drive and the 134 Freeway in Burbank, where the chase ultimately ended after the officer rammed his patrol vehicle into the SUV.

Siganoff, who was from Phoenix, Arizona, also went by the names John Siganoff, John Szabo and Frank Siganoff. Prosecutors previously announced filing eight felony counts against him and that he could face nine years in prison if convicted as charged.

Authorities did not provide any details about why he was in Southern California at the time of the incident.

34.180839 -118.308966