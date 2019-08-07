Get a Perfect Manicure in Minutes with 3D Printed Stick-On Nails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new way to get a perfect manicure in minutes thanks to 3D printing!

In the 80's press-on nails were popular. Now, thanks to 3D printing, they might be making a comeback!

We visited a startup named Mani.me that's putting a high tech twist on the manicure!

We brought along TV news reporter Wendy Burch, who told us she loves keeping her nails looking camera-ready, but it takes so much time and energy. When she saw an article about Mani.me, she was intrigued, so we figured, what a better person to help us test them out!

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram, Facebook, Podcast, Newsletter & Twitter

Mani.Me is using 3D printing to create personalized nail sets that perfectly fit your fingers. You start the process from home through their website or app by taking pictures of your fingers against a standardized card like an ID. Then, pick the design you want.

A 3D printer creates your nails, which are then sent to you in 3 days! When it's time to apply, it's as easy as peel and stick. Then, use a nail file to remove the edges. The nails are non-toxic and can last up to 14 days.

Wendy said her nails were perfect and looked great for weeks - even after a visit to the beach with her son!

Mani.me plans to launch in September with 30 designs.

NOW LISTEN: The Rich on Tech podcast is where you can learn about important tech news, new apps and gadgets, plus get your tech questions answered!