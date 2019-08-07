Mira Loma Man Released After Arrest in Sex Assaults of 2 Children in Riverside, L.A. and San Bernardino Counties

A Mira Loma man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children across three Southern California counties was released Wednesday, authorities said.

Francisco Javier Oseguera Cervantes is accused of recently assaulting a child at a home in Highland and abusing another underage victim at multiple locations across Los Angeles and Riverside counties over a span of 10 years, according to the Highland Police Department.

Oseguera Cervantes, 34, was arrested Tuesday after deputies followed up on a report of sexual abuse at 12:18 p.m. that day, police said. The San Bernardino County Department of Children and Family Services had told Highland police an underage girl was being abused.

He was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and released on bail a day later.

The sexual abuse believed to have continued for 10 years allegedly ended in 2016. Police did not say exactly when Cervantes is accused of assaulting the more recent victim.

The ages of the two victims and other details about the case have not been released by police.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 909-425-9793. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or visit www.wetip.com.