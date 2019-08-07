× Missouri Man Accused of Molesting 2 Boys Says He Blacked Out From Drinking

An Independence, Missouri man has been charged with entering a stranger’s home and molesting two boys under the age of 10 on Sunday.

Treyvohn D. Covington, 25, faces two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree child molestation and first-degree burglary, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.

According to court records, Covington entered a stranger’s residence in an apartment building on E. 40th Street in Independence on the morning of Aug. 4, 2019 and molested two boys under the age of 10 who were asleep in the living room.

One of the victims is autistic. The boy was so upset that he could not communicate with his grandmother about what had happened to him.

The family called police and Covington was taken into custody in the residence.

Covington told police he had been drinking and blacked out.

Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond for Covington.