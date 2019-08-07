Motorcyclist Killed After Being Ejected in Chain Reaction Multi-Vehicle Crash in Cerritos

A Torrance motorcyclist was killed in a chain reaction multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos early Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after midnight, Luis Rivera Hernandez, 21, lost control of his Toyota Sienna and crashed with a concrete center divider on eastbound State Route 91, west of Pioneer Boulevard, CHP said.

The Toyota, left unoccupied and blocking the HOV lane, was stopped for about one minute before a Ford Expedition slammed into it and sideswiped it, authorities said.

A 29-year-old motorcyclist, Raymond Ruvalcaba, of Torrance, then crashed into the Toyota and was thrown off his motorcycle, CHP said.

Ruvalcaba was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Toyota’s driver suffered minor injuries and the Ford’s driver was not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of SR-91 were closed for more than three hours while investigators worked.

It’s unknown was caused the Toyota’s driver to lose control of the car.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Officer J. Van Dragt at the CHP Santa Fe Springs area office at 562-868-0503