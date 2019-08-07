Overturned Gas Tanker Shuts Down NB 5 Freeway in Atwater Village Area, Near Griffith Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An overturned big rig that was carrying about 7,500 gallons of fuel in two tanks has shut down the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park early Wednesday, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol announced a full closure of the northbound lanes at Los Feliz and Glendale boulevards in the Atwater Village area at around 7:30 a.m.

The lanes were expected to be blocked at least through about 9:40 a.m., and traffic is being diverted at State Route 2, CHP said.

Only a small amount of gasoline has spilled, an L.A. Fire Department spokesperson told KTLA. Some 7,000 gallons of fuel have to be removed from the tanker before it can be towed from the freeway, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, the agency said.

SB SR-2 connector to NB I-5 also closed. Tanker with double trailers will be off-loaded & then uprighted. Carrying approx. 7500 gallons of gasoline. Approx. 100 gals. spilled into 2 drains. Caltrans maintenance & HAZMAT team on scene. https://t.co/y2YWRQNQdC pic.twitter.com/uU17IPjSUl — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 7, 2019