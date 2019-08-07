Stabbing at Garden Grove Apartment Leaves 2 Dead

Two people were stabbed to death in Garden Grove on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to an apartment at 12162 Jentges Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., according to Lt. Carl Whitney with the Garden Grove Police Department.

Police said two male victims had been stabbed. One was found inside the apartment while another was outside.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The incident comes the day after police responded to another stabbing in Garden Grove that left 62-year-old Vivian Wolff dead inside her home. Investigators are searching for her son as a person of interest in that case.

The two incidents happened just 4 miles apart, but police said Wednesday’s stabbing is not related to the the death of Wolff.

There is no known motive or suspect information in Wednesday’s homicides. The victims’ identities have not been released.