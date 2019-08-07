Teenage Girl Fights Off Kidnapping Attempt in Riverside; Attacker Sought

Police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a teenage girl in Riverside early Tuesday morning.

The victim was walking in the 6200 block of Rutland Avenue in the Arlanza neighborhood between 8 and 8:30 a.m. when a man got out of a parked vehicle and approached her, the Riverside Police Department stated in a news release.

The man grabbed the girl and attempted to force her into his vehicle. He then struck her with a metal object, but the girl managed to fight the man off and run away, the Police Department stated.

The attacker then got back into his vehicle and fled the area.

The man was described as a Hispanic adult in his 30s, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin build, dark or tan skin, a round face and clean shaven. The man was wearing a charcoal gray T-shirt, black jeans and tan work boots.

Police say he drove off in a 2010 to 2013 white Toyota Tundra 4-door pickup with dark tinted windows and unknown license plates.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 951-353-7945.