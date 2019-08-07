USA Today Evacuated in VA Following Report of Armed Man; No Evidence of Violence or Injuries, Police Say

Posted 10:14 AM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16AM, August 7, 2019

Update:

Police said they have “found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries” at the Gannett Building in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Previous story:

The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.

