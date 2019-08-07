× Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds Inside Bedroom of Garden Grove Home

Authorities on Wednesday are investigating the death of a woman found with stab wounds inside a Garden Grove home.

Garden Grove police responded to a call about a body in the 14000 block of Flower Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived at the scene to find a dead woman stabbed inside a bedroom of a residence, according to police.

As of early Wednesday, detectives said they have not identified the victim or why she was at the home. They also did not have any information about any suspects.