28-Year-Old Man Dies After Cliff Jump at Lake Havasu

A San Bernardino County Marine Enforcement Unit -- this one out patrolling Lake Havasu on Sept. 1, 2018-- is seen in a photo released by the Sheriff's Department.

Authorities in northwestern Arizona say the body of a California man has been recovered after he apparently drowned in Lake Havasu.

Witnesses say a man jumped off a 30-foot cliff about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, landed wrong in the water and didn’t resurface.

Divers recovered the body about three hours later.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the man was identified as 28-year-old Dane Jay Shields of Havasu Lake, an unincorporated community in San Bernardino County, California.

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation into the death is ongoing.

