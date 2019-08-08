3 of 4 Victims Fatally Stabbed During Violent Rampage in O.C. Are Identified 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three of four people fatally stabbed during a violent rampage in Orange County Wednesday have been identified.

One of two men fatally stabbed at an apartment complex in Garden Grove was identified as Helmuth Hauprich, 62.

A man who was stabbed to death at a Subway restaurant in Santa Ana was identified as Pascual Rioja Lorenzo, 39, of Garden Grove. A man who was killed at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana was identified as Robert Ray Parker, 58, of Orange. The names were released the Orange County Coroner Division Thursday, hours after Garden Grove police held a news conference detailing the deadly rampage allegedly perpetrated by Zachary Castaneda, 33.

One other person who was killed has not been identified.

Castaneda is suspected of wounding two other people during a series of robberies Wednesday afternoon, a 54-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. He was arrested that same day.

The violence began about 4 p.m. with three robberies in Garden Grove.

The first occurred at a Garden Grove apartment complex on 12162 Jentges Ave., followed by a robbery about 20 minutes later at a bakery on 13040 Chapman Ave., police said.

About 5 p.m. the first stabbings were reported at the same apartment where a victim called about a burglary. Responding officers found two men that had been stabbed numerous times. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other later died at a hospital. One of the victims was identified Thursday as Hauprich.

Officials believe the victims had previously reported the burglary, confronted the suspect and were stabbed. Castaneda lived at a Garden Grove home adjacent to the victims' apartment complex, police said.

Another robbery was reported at 5:39 p.m. at the Cash & More business along Chapman Avenue, followed by another one at 6:06 p.m. at Best One Insurance along Harbor Boulevard. There, a 54-year-woman was "savagely" stabbed multiple times, police said. The victim was in serious but stable condition.

Minutes later, a 44-year-old man who was pumping gas at a Chevron gas station was stabbed in the back and his nose was nearly severed off, police said. The suspect, who was armed with two large machete-type knives, continued to pump gas into his Mercedes before driving away, police said.

At 6:16 p..m. the suspect allegedly attacked Lorenzo, a customer at a Subway in Santa Ana. He later died from his injuries.

About 6:25 p.m., police spotted the suspect's Mercedes outside a 7-Eleven across the street from the Subway. Castaneda then came out of the store with a large knife and a handgun that police ordered him to drop. He was then taken into custody.

Customers inside the store alerted authorities that a the suspect had disarmed and stabbed a security guard inside. That victim, Parker, also died from his injuries.

Castaneda has a lengthy criminal history and had was described as a documented gang member.