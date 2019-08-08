Animal Cruelty & Abuse: CA Penal Codes and Penalties With Karen ‘Doc’ Halligan

Posted 12:28 PM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, August 8, 2019

Lucy Pet's Chief Veterinary Officer Karen "Doc" Halligan joined us to discuss the different penal codes and penalties California has when it comes to animal cruelty and animal abuse.

To report animal cruelty and abuse you may contact the following organizations:
spcaLA 
Official anonymous tip line at spcLA or call  (800) 540-SPCA(7722)

Animal Cruelty Task Force
(213) 486-0450 (24-hour notification hotline) or email at actf@lapd.lacity.org

For reports about puppy mills and pet shops, go to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

