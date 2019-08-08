Authorities Look for Man Wanted on Suspicion of Taking Photos up Woman’s Skirt in Palmdale 

A man is being sought after allegedly taking photos up a woman’s skirt in Palmdale, officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred while the victim waited for a train at a station on July 31, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a crime bulletin.

The man is described as being in his 30s and was seen wearing a teal shirt, black shorts and black sandals with white stripes.

Authorities provided several images of the man, including a blurred photo of him allegedly committing the crime.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident can call 661-272-2465.