Authorities Provide Timeline for Man Believed to Have Kidnapped Girlfriend; Father Pleads for Help

Authorities on Thursday provided a timeline and whereabouts of a man believed to have kidnapped his girlfriend more than a week ago amid the ongoing search for the victim.

Amanda Custer was last seen July 29 and her boyfriend, Robert Camou, has been arrested, but not charged in connection with the disappearance. Custer’s father pleaded with the public to come forward with any information that might help authorities find his daughter.

Custer, 31, and Camou, 27, were involved in an altercation at a home in Monrovia about 8:15 a.m. that day. Authorities found evidence of an assault and blood in the bedroom, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund said during a news conference.

Witnesses also reported seeing Camou put Custer’s “lifeless” body in the back of his gray Prius, Hoglund said.

Authorities were able to trace some of Camou’s steps using an electronic monitoring device he was wearing in connection with an assault case.

Camou traveled east and stopped at a Del Taco along Foothill Boulevard in Glendora about 8:32 a.m., Hoglund said. About five minutes later, he visited a Shell gas station also on Foothill where he bought cigarettes.

About 8:56 a.m., Camou was seen in the Claremont area on Baseline Road and Padua Avenue, Hoglund said. From there, he continued east and went to an Arco station along Sierra Avenue in Fontana about 9:27 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Department on Thursday also released surveillance video of Camou captured during that day.

Video footage of Suspect Robert Camou on July 29, 2019 at approx. 9:27am at 3892 Sierra Ave. Fontana Ca pic.twitter.com/c30N2H0pHs — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 8, 2019

After that, there is a five hour gap where Camou’s whereabouts are unaccounted for, Hoglund said. He is not spotted again until he visited a Chase Bank ATM along Foothill Boulevard in Azusa about 2:41 p.m.

Authorities are trying to figure out what Camou did during that time and are asking for the public’s help.

Camou was later seen in a video at a downtown Los Angeles bar that night rapping about killing his girlfriend and burying the body. After the chilling video surfaced, the Sheriff’s Department said they were investigating the video, and on Thursday, Hoglund confirmed the man in the video was Camou.

Shortly after, Camou, who authorities are calling a “suspect” was involved in a standoff with police, where he refused to come out of his Prius. He was arrested July 30 after authorities shot tear gas into the vehicle.

Since then, authorities have been focusing their search for Custer in the Lytle Creek and Mount Baldy areas.

Her father asked anyone who might have been in that area on July 29 and might have seen something suspicious to come forward.

“Somebody out there must have seen something, and now would be a good time to call it in,” Rick Custer said Thursday. “We just want Amanda home.”

Rick Custer said his daughter has an 8-year-old son who is with family. He added that his daughter had recently gotten a new job and was preparing to move out of town in an effort to “get away” from Camou.

Authorities still do not have a motive for Custer’s disapperance, but are asking anyone with information to call 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.