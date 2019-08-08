Driver Killed in Crash That Sent Car Flying Into Flower Shop in Arcadia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed when his car crashed into a flower shop in Arcadia early Thursday morning.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Las Tunas Drive and Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia Police Department Sgt. Ernest Lopez said.

Officers located the vehicle halfway inside the wall of the Main Floral shop on Las Tunas Drive.

A witness told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the car hit the center divider and careened out of control.

The car, which was a rental vehicle, went airborne before crashing sideways into the building, Lopez said.

The only occupant of the vehicle, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused the crash is still under investigation.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor.