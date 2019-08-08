Fontana Foster Parent Arrested on Suspicion of Lewd Acts Against 6-Year-Old Girl

A Fontana man who’s been a licensed foster parent for more than a decade has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives began investigating 58-year-old Jose Vicente on June 20, when someone reported the sex abuse of a 6-year-old girl, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Vicente was arrested a little over a month later, on July 31, on suspicion of committing lewd acts against the child.

Authorities say the suspect has been a licensed foster parent in Fontana since 2007.

Court records show Vicente was charged with two counts of lewd acts against a child and pleaded not guilty last Friday, Aug. 2.

The charges stem from an alleged incident in November 2012. Vicente was previously convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in 2006, the records show.

He was being held on $350,000 bail and scheduled to return to court Aug. 12 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information on the case or other possible victims can contact detectives at 909-387-3615. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-782-7463.