Fontana Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Intoxicated Woman Following Bloomington Party

A 21-year-old man is accused of raping a heavily intoxicated woman after a party in Bloomington last week, then dropping her off at a Fontana gas station, and detectives say the fear there may be more victims of the alleged predator, authorities said.

Jorge Silva Calderon, also known as Jorge Calderon Silva and Jorge A. Caleron, of Fontana, faces charges of rape by force or fear and rape of a drugged victim in connection with the suspected assault, which took place on Aug. 3, according to Fontana Police Department officials and San Bernardino County booking records.

Calderleft with the victim following the party, the Fontana Police Department said in a written statement. “The victim was heavily intoxicated and in and out of consciousness and in and out of consciousness at the time,” according to the police statement.

“Calderon sexually assaulted the victim in his vehicle and dropped her off at a local gas station,” the statement said.

The suspect is known to frequently attend parties, police said.

“It’s believed he preys on intoxicated women at these parties,” the statement said. “We believe there could be additional victims who have had previous contacts with Calderon.”

Bail for Calderon was set at $250,000 bail, county booking records show. He was scheduled to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court for a hearing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Fontana police detectives at 909-350-7700.

Victims of sexual assault are also encouraged to contact the San Bernardino Sexual Assault Services 24-hour crisis hotline at 909-885-8884 for resources.