× L.A. County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Detective Gets 3 Years Prison for Sex With Teen Whose Case He Was Investigating

A sex crimes detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was sentenced Thursday to three years in state prison for committing sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl whose case he was investigating, prosecutors said.

Neil David Kimball, 46, of Agoura, was also ordered to never contact the victim and pay her $50,000 for her pain and suffering, and will have to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Three years was the maximum term Kimball could be given after he entered a plea deal with prosecutors.

Last month, the detective pleaded guilty to committing a lewd act against and unlawful sexual intercourse with the teen.

He was originally charged with forcibly raping the girl while she was tied or bound, and intimidating a witness.

Kimball met the teen in 2017, when authorities say he was assigned to her case after she reported being sexually assaulted in L.A. County.

Kimball then allegedly befriended her before sexually assaulting her himself. The crimes occurred somewhere in Ventura County in late 2017, prosecutors said.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Department said it did not have updated information on Kimball’s employment status. The agency previously said he was relieved of duty with pay when he was arrested in November 2018.