LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Federal Assault Weapons Ban, Active Shooter Drill, Deadly Costco Shooting & Murder of Officer Diaz
-
LAPD Chief Moore Says His ‘Heart Goes Out to Parents’ of Man Killed by Off-Duty Officer at Corona Costco
-
Suspects Charged in Killing of LAPD Officer Juan Diaz Shot at Others the Same Night: Police
-
LAPD Wants to Permanently Add Drones to Arsenal, Expand Their Use
-
Gunman Sought After Off-Duty LAPD Officer Is Killed in Possibly Gang-Related Shooting at Lincoln Heights Taco Stand
-
Questions Remain Over LAPD Officer’s Decision to Open Fire Inside Costco, Killing Man Described as Mentally Ill
-
-
Corona Costco Shooting: LAPD Officer ‘Assigned Home’ as Probe Into Deadly Incident Continues
-
Family Says Costco Shooting Victim Was Mentally Disabled, Non-Verbal
-
LAPD Is One Step Closer to Using Drones Permanently as Protesters Voice Concerns
-
Attorney: Man Fatally Shot by Off-Duty LAPD Officer at Corona Costco Was Mentally Ill, Off His Medication
-
Off-Duty LAPD Officer Kills Man, Wounds Parents During Confrontation at Corona Costco
-
-
Large-Capacity Ammunition Magazines Are Banned in 9 States, But Not Ohio
-
Florida Lawmakers Want Pulse Nightclub Designated as National Memorial
-
LAPD Chief Vows to Erase Homeless People’s Warrants