Man Charged With Claiming to Have Bomb in Attempted Bank Robbery in Glendale

A 28-year-old man was charged with attempting to rob a Glendale bank while claiming to have a bomb, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Pablo Miguel Lopez, 28, of Sylmar, faces three felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery and one felony count of malicious informing of a false bomb.

Prosecutors said Lopez walked into a bank in the 3800 block of San Fernando Road on Tuesday and passed a note to the teller demanding money and claiming to have a bomb. The suspect left the bank without the money, but left behind a backpack, which was later determined not to have an explosive.

Lopez faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 17 years in prison. Prosecutors requested bail of $235,000.

The case includes allegations of a 2016 conviction for second-degree robbery, the District Attorney’s Office said.