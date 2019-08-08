New Virtual Reality Mani Pedi and Hottest Nail Trends at Bellacures Beverly Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Director of Marketing for Bellacures Melissa Singer joined us live to talk about their brand new virtual reality mani pedi and the hottest nail trends. The Virtual Reality Mani Pedi is an immersive experience allowing customers to be transported to an alternate reality from the comfort of the signature sofa-quality salon chair. The Virtual Reality Mani Pedi is available exclusively at the the Beverly Hills location. For more info you can go visit their website or follow them on social media.