Director of Marketing for Bellacures Melissa Singer joined us live to talk about their brand new virtual reality mani pedi and the hottest nail trends. The Virtual Reality Mani Pedi is an immersive experience allowing customers to be transported to an alternate reality from the comfort of the signature sofa-quality salon chair. The Virtual Reality Mani Pedi is available exclusively at the the Beverly Hills location. For more info you can go visit their website or follow them on social media.
New Virtual Reality Mani Pedi and Hottest Nail Trends at Bellacures Beverly Hills
-
Producer of 1969’s Woodstock Calls It a Lesson in Community
-
I Tried Apple’s New Way to Play Video Games in a Giant Virtual Reality Bowling Alley
-
Hottest Trends in Hair Extensions With Celebrity Hairstylist Priscilla Valles
-
Trump Says He’s Trying to Bring A$AP Rocky Home After Rapper’s Arrest in Sweden
-
Summer of Ludo and Gilles New Pop-up at The Restaurant at Montage Beverly Hills
-
-
Brass Ring Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills Honors Advocates of Foster Care
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 23rd, 2019
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday June 29th, 2019
-
Summer Shoe Trends – Ashley Fultz
-
Disneyland Introduces Virtual Queue System for ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ as Reservations End
-
-
Yearlong Project to Cause Delays on Sunset Boulevard in Greater Bel Air Area
-
The Hottest Piercing Trends Right Now With Celebrity Piercer Brian Keith Thompson
-
Trump Accused of Sexually Assaulting Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll in Mid-90s Manhattan, Denies Allegation