Police Investigate Shooting in North Hills Neighborhood That Left 1 Man Dead

Police are investigating a shooting in the North Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley where a man has died Thursday morning.

The incident was reported near Parthenia Street and Aqueduct Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Officers investigating the shooting located one male victim who has died, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cervantes said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Authorities partially blocked the intersection and asked the public to avoid the area.

Traffic delays were to be expected for the next few hours, the LAPD tweeted at about 7:45 a.m.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.