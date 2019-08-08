‘Pure Hate’ Apparently Drove Man Who Went on O.C. Stabbing, Robbery Rampage That Killed 4, Injured 2: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man apparently "full of anger" stabbed four people to death and wounded two others in a fatal stabbing and robbery rampage that started in Garden Grove and stretched into Santa Ana before he was arrested Wednesday night, the Garden Grove Police Department said.

Police on Thursday had yet to publicly identify the 33-year-old suspect while they worked to contact the families of the victims and piece together a motive for the attacks.

"It’s just pure hate that this guy did this," Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said on the night of the killings. "We know that this guy was full of anger and he harmed a lot of people tonight."

The victims, who appeared to have been targeted at random, were a 62-year-old man and another unidentified man who were killed in Garden Grove as well as two other men, one of them a security guard, in Santa Ana, according to Garden Grove police news release.

Those wounded were a 54-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man.

“Four people needlessly lost their lives tonight from this savage suspect,” told reporters Wednesday.

The rampage started at about 4 p.m. with three robberies in Garden Grove.

The first was reported at a Garden Grove apartment complex on 12162 Jentges Ave., followed by a robbery about 20 minutes later at a bakery on 13040 Chapman Ave., according to police. The victim told police that the suspect was armed with a gun and that he had fled the scene in a silver Mercedes.

At about 5 p.m., an hour after the reports of the crime rampage started, the first stabbings were reported at the same apartment complex where a victim called about a burglary on Jentges Avenue. Responding officers found two men that had been stabbed numerous times. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other later died at a hospital.

A robbery was then reported at the Cash & More business on 12845 Chapman Ave. followed by another robbery at 6:06 p.m. at Best One Insurance on 12843 Harbor Blvd., where a 54-year-old female employee was down on the ground and "profusely" bleeding. She had been stabbed multiple times. Authorities said Thursday she was in serious but stable condition.

Just three minutes later, about half a mile away, a 44-year-old man who was pumping gas was stabbed in the back and his nose was severed off. Police said the suspect, who was armed with a large machete-type knife, then fled in the same silver Mercedes. The victim was last reported in stable condition with traumatic injuries.

The suspect then drove to Santa Ana.

A man at a Santa Ana Subway, first reported by police as an employee then as a customer, was stabbed numerous times on 3835 W. 1st St. at about 6:16 p.m. by an attacker who matched the description of the Garden Grove suspect, police said. The stabbing victim later died from his injuries.

A few minutes later at about 6:25 p.m., undercover Garden Grove police found the silver Mercedes outside a 7-Eleven across the street from the Subway restaurant.

That's when detectives saw the suspect come out of the 7-Eleven store with a large knife and a handgun. They ordered him to drop his weapons and he complied, authorities said. Santa Ana police officers responded to help with the arrest.

While officers were handcuffing him, customers inside the store ran out and told the detectives that the suspect had just stabbed a security guard. Police said the attacker had disarmed the security guard, took his handgun, then stabbed him multiple times. The victim later died at a hospital.

“I’ve worked here in Garden Grove for 30 years," Whitney said. "This is the first time I’ve ever seen something like this where we’ve had a suspect kill four people in one day and attack other people that are just innocent victims. It’s pure evil when this happens... It's one of these things you see one time in a career.”

Video from the scene showed officers handcuffing a man in a black hoodie and a large tattoo on his stomach. A large knife could be seen on the ground where officers and patrol cars crowded and paramedics rushed into a nearby business.

Detectives have not officially determined the motive behind the robberies or homicides Thursday morning. The case is under investigation by the Santa Ana and Garden Grove police departments.

Police said there was ample security footage showing the attacker during the rampage and officers were working with multiple witnesses to confirm the identity Thursday.

Authorities said the suspect had a criminal history and has been arrested before, but did not specify on what charges.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department and speak with detectives.

No further details were available.