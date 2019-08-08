The News Director’s Office: Pounding the Pavement With Mary Beth McDade

On this episode of the podcast, reporter and anchor Mary Beth McDade shares her philosophy on reporting and finding answers. She shares how an undeterrable work ethic has paid off in her career, and recounts some of the big stories she has covered. Mary Beth also explains her journey towards an on-air career, and how she eventually landed at KTLA. She also shares some important advice and wisdom for others pursuing a career in journalism.

Episode quote

“Persistence pays off more often than not.”

